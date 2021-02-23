Deborah Anderson

DEBORAH "DEBBIE" DIANE ANDERSON of Whitesville, WV passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at home after a long illness. She was born in Charleston, WV, a daughter to the late Zana Marie Lewis Anderson and James Herman Anderson.
She was a 1972 graduate of Sherman High School. A life-long resident of Whitesville. Debbie worked at several different local businesses, finally retiring as City Recorder of the Town of Whitesville. In her retirement, Debbie loved spending time with her grandsons. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jo Alma "Anderson" Daniel, Reba Dean "Anderson" Fisher, and Patricia "Patsy" "Anderson" Belcher.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Adrian Aaron Anderson, her daughters, Rebekah Anderson Means "Aaron Means" and Joyce Anderson Morris "Steven Morris"; her grandsons, Wyatt James Anderson and Harrison Scott Morris, her sisters, Linda "Anderson" Shull, Phyllis "Anderson" Holstein, and Lavada "Anderson" Adams, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Private Service will be held Wednesday afternoon February 24, at one o'clock in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV with Pastor Jerry Pauley and Jennifer Anderson ALP officiating. Burial will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net