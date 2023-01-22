Thank you for Reading.

Deborah Ann Dalton
DEBORAH ANN DALTON, 71 of Charleston, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, January 19, 2023, after a short illness.

She was born, August 20, 1951. Debbie was saved and baptized as a young woman and was a dedicated Christian throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview WV where she faithfully served in many areas including the choir, Judgement Island and as an AWANA Leader with her beloved Sparks for over 25 years. Debbie graduated from Herbert Hoover High School class of 1969. She worked several jobs over the years including C&P Telephone, Elk Valley Christian School, Hoyer, Hoyer, Berthold and Smith, and as a teacher's aide for Kanawha County Schools.

