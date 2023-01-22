DEBORAH ANN DALTON, 71 of Charleston, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, January 19, 2023, after a short illness.
She was born, August 20, 1951. Debbie was saved and baptized as a young woman and was a dedicated Christian throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview WV where she faithfully served in many areas including the choir, Judgement Island and as an AWANA Leader with her beloved Sparks for over 25 years. Debbie graduated from Herbert Hoover High School class of 1969. She worked several jobs over the years including C&P Telephone, Elk Valley Christian School, Hoyer, Hoyer, Berthold and Smith, and as a teacher's aide for Kanawha County Schools.
Debbie was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved unconditionally and always had a kind word for everyone she met. She was married to her loving husband Dave for over fifty years and enjoyed spending time camping, kayaking, walking her dogs and supporting her beloved children and grandchildren in every way. Debbie enjoyed life to the fullest and was always there to listen and show her love. Her life has made an impact in more ways than we can number, and she will be remembered and dearly missed every day.
Debbie is survived by her husband Dave Dalton, her children, David Dalton, his son Noah, daughter Christina Bell, her husband Shawn, their children, Alayna, Hunter and Hayden, son Joshua Dalton, his wife Jamie, niece Angel Painter, her husband Daniel, their children, Gemma and Blake, brothers, William King his wife Brenda, and Donald King, his wife Michelle and brother in law Donald Dalton and his wife Barbara as well as many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Debbie is preceded in death by her son Jeremy Dalton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 25 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview WV.
Service will begin at 1 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Baptist with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.