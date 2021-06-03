DEBORAH ANN MOSLEY, age 69 of South Charleston, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 with her family by her side. Deborah was born November 3, 1951 to the late James H. Mosley, Sr. and the late Adelle White. She was precede in death by her step-father James White, Sr., sisters Terri Lynn White and Carmen Mosley, brothers James White, Jr. and Michael Mosley.
Deborah grew up in Charleston and was a 1969 Graduate of Charleston High School. Deborah worked at Clearon Corporation as a Lab Technician for 29 years. She was a member of New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Deborah was a kind, sweet, beautiful person on the inside and out. She enjoyed shopping, coloring and she loved butterflies.
Deborah leaves to cherish her memory her son Lamar Mosley of South Charleston, WV; step-mother Anita Mosley of Charleston, WV; sisters Jo Ann White of Lakewood, Washington; Warrenetta "Twinkle" Clark, Carla Cunningham (Glenwood), and Jenelle Brooks (Jarrod) all of Charleston, WV; brothers Peter White of Greenville, NC; Michael Clark (Anita) of Charleston, WV; Rev. James "Bimp" H. Mosley, Jr. (Janice) of St. Albans. WV and Dale White of Charleston, WV; grandchildren Jayla Mosley and Lamyah Mosley both of South Charleston, WV; special niece - Brittany White; special aunt - Margaret "Candi" Bruer and special girlfriends Debbie Womack, Jackie Long, Judy Price, Gale Parker, and Deborah "DeDe" Harris Freeman.
Services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at Grace Bible Church located at 600 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV. The viewing will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m., and the funeral will begin at 12 p.m. Burial service will be immediately following the funeral at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
We are asking everyone to please wear a mask.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.