Deborah Brown
DEBORAH SHAFFER BROWN of Clendenin, West Virginia, passed away at the age of 67 on September 23, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband, Danny J. Brown, and her father, Raymond E. "Ed" Shaffer. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor U. Shaffer; her sisters, Barbara Thomas (Dennis Burton) and Pam Taylor; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Glen Workman; her nieces, Meghan Jones (Dustin), Anna Beckett (Trey), and Regan Thomas; her nephew, Greg Starcher (Christy); her great niece, Lucy Jones; and her great nephews, Nicholas Starcher and Wes Jones.

