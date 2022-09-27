Deborah Brown

DEBORAH SHAFFER BROWN of Clendenin, West Virginia, passed away at the age of 67 on September 23, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Danny J. Brown, and her father, Raymond E. "Ed" Shaffer. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor U. Shaffer; her sisters, Barbara Thomas (Dennis Burton) and Pam Taylor; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Glen Workman; her nieces, Meghan Jones (Dustin), Anna Beckett (Trey), and Regan Thomas; her nephew, Greg Starcher (Christy); her great niece, Lucy Jones; and her great nephews, Nicholas Starcher and Wes Jones.
Deborah taught French and Spanish in Clay County, WV schools. She also worked at the West Virginia Department of Education and RESA 3. She attended Clendenin Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Charles Larue officiating at Matics Funeral Home at 8539 Elk River Road N., Clendenin, WV. Internment will take place at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideons International, Charleston office: 724 Indiana Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302. The Gideons are an organization that gives away free Bibles to individuals and businesses.