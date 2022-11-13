Thank you for Reading.

Deborah Dawn Paxton
DEBORAH "DEBBIE" DAWN PAXTON, 60, of Charleston passed away November 10, 2022 at home.

She was a supervisor for the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement at the West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources and a member of the Cathedral-Prayer Southern Baptist Church, Charleston. Debbie cared for and fostered animals with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

