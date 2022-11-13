Deborah Dawn Paxton

DEBORAH "DEBBIE" DAWN PAXTON, 60, of Charleston passed away November 10, 2022 at home.
She was a supervisor for the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement at the West Virginia State Department of Health and Human Resources and a member of the Cathedral-Prayer Southern Baptist Church, Charleston. Debbie cared for and fostered animals with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.
Preceding her in death were her father, David Kent Drown; son, Joseph Zebulon Paxton; grandparents, Neva and Arnold Young, Emily Keyser and Gaston Drown, and father-in-law, Denver Paxton.
Surviving are her husband, Joe Paxton; daughter, Bonnie Dawn Baker (Jason) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; mother, Gloria Dawn Young-Drown of Hertford, North Carolina; sister, Deanna Lisa Auerbach (Joseph Nathan) of Cary, North Carolina; granddaughter, Avery Dawn Paxton; nephews, Nathan Kent and Nicholas Patrick Auerbach, Johnny Paxton; niece, Erica Paxton; great nephews, Landon, Kamron and Mason Paxton; great niece, Grayelynn Paxton; mother-in-law, Claris Paxton, and brother-in-law, Steve Paxton.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home in Belle with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Visitation will be at 7 p.m., prior to the service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. In keeping with Debbie's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service.