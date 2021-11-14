For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations. Psalms 100:5
DEBORAH (DEBBIE) LYNN CLINE, 65, passed from this life into eternal life with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at her home in Tennessee surrounded by loved ones after a year and half battle with cancer. Debbie was born on October 14, 1956, to Thomas and Wanda Williams in Charleston, West Virginia. She married the love of her life and best friend on September 24, 1994. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Williams. Debbie was one of the kindest most caring souls on this Earth. One could truly see her faith and love for God through the life she lived every day. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow throughout the years. She also loved to garden and raise plants for the bees and butterflies as well as walking outside to enjoy all of God's creation. Anyone who knew Debbie also knew how much she loved to thrift shop and find old, worn objects to make them into true treasures. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 26 years who never left her side, Colonel Cline of Fall Branch, Tennessee; her mother, Wanda Williams of Charleston, West Virginia; her siblings, Norma Pennington (Neal) of Nashville, Tennessee and Tim Williams (Rhonda) of Charleston, West Virginia; her two sister-in-laws, Debbie York (Robert) of Friendsville, Tennessee and Patty Adams (Joey) of Harts, West Virginia; her children, Darrell Edward Lockard Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia and Jason Allen Lockard (Erin) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and step daughters Amy Nichole Cline of Huddy, Kentucky and Santana Jade Cline of Ohio; her grandchildren, Tatum, Macy, and Avery Lockard of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Kaleb Wright of Huddy, Kentucky. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.