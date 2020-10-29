Deborah Fisher

DEBORAH FRANCES "DEBBIE" FISHER, 71, of Sissonville, WV, passed away October 24, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Center in Hurricane.
Born March 31, 1949 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Beane Conrad. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Kevin Conrad.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Lloyd Fisher; children, Joshua (Lisa) Fisher of Alkol, WV, and Julie (Shannon) Renee Butler also of Sissonville; grandchildren, Josie, Chloe, Sheyanne, Brody, Sophia, Maleah, Mason and Dillon, and great-grandson, Tripp.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
