DEBORAH JEAN THAXTON SMITH passed away on August 3, 2021 after a short illness. Debbie was born on September 19, 1954 to the late Herbert and Myrtle Thaxton.
Debbie worked for CAMC and other facilities since 1973. She loved her job to the fullest. Debbie is survived by her husband of 48 years; Gary H. Smith.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters; Stephanie Smith (Dreama Bromfield), Sarah Bush (Michael). She is survived by siblings; Kitty Hunt, (Bill) Herbert Thaxton (Patty), Margaret Braley, and Michael Thaxton (Jeanie).
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; Myrtle and Herbert Thaxton, Paul Thaxton Sr. of whom she adored, and grandson baby Owen Michael Bush which was stillborn.
Debbie is survived by grandchildren; Sabrina, Cory, and Connor Bush, Christopher Thomas, and Meagen Sheets, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Paul Thaxton Jr. was a special nephew along with his family who was dear to her heart.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses at CAMC Memorial and Women's and Childrens Hospitals for their generous care. In addition, the family would like to express a warm and heartfelt thank you to Hospice and the Hubbard House for the compassion and everlasting memories that will be held dear. A special thanks to Debbie's nurse, Meghan who came to our house from Hospice. She was a shining light to the family. May God bless each and everyone of these people.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Rumberg officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
The visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 12 - 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
