DEBORAH JEWEL PIERCE, 59 of South Charleston died July 24, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
