Thank you for Reading.

Deborah Joyce Criste
SYSTEM

DEBORAH JOYCE (DEBBIE) CRISTE, 71, of Summersville, WV passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Born August 21, 1950 at Uniontown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Helen Stephenson Baily Kerr and the late James C. Baily. She was also preceded in death by her stepdad, Lawrence Kerr.

She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summersville, was a homemaker, and an avid quilt maker.

Tags

Recommended for you