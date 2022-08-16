Deborah Joyce Criste

DEBORAH JOYCE (DEBBIE) CRISTE, 71, of Summersville, WV passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Hubbard Hospice West at Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Born August 21, 1950 at Uniontown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Helen Stephenson Baily Kerr and the late James C. Baily. She was also preceded in death by her stepdad, Lawrence Kerr.
She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summersville, was a homemaker, and an avid quilt maker.
Survivors include her loving husband, Gary Criste; one son, Gregory (Deanne) Criste; four daughters, Kelly (John) Criste-Cook, Heather (Scott) Wachter, Whitney (Alex) Stump, and Mariah (Juan) Aponte; two brothers, Craig Baily and William Baily; grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Emily, Evan, Leo, Norah, Avery, Joshua, Sophia and adopted grandson Kyle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, in the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summersville with Father Rene Gerona officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Christian Prayer Service beginning at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW South Charleston, WV, 25309.