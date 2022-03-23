Deborah K. Casto Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEBORAH K. CASTO, 64, of Poca transitioned peacefully on the equinox, March 20, 2022.She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.Her wishes were to be cremated.In keeping with Deborah's generous spirit, please donate to a charity of your choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deborah K. Casto Wish Grandmother Wife Friend Charity Equinox Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans