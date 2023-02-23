Deborah Kay Morris Feb 23, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEBORAH KAY MORRIS, 73, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Columbus, OH.Celebration of Life, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Faith Ministries Church, 2747 Agler Rd., Columbus, OH 43224, where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m., until time of service.Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St. Visit Deborah's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight William Joseph Thompson Jr. James William Wayne Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane Joseph Lowell Townson Gregory Trevor Harrison Lillian May Hill John E. Moran Sr. Dean Martin Kenneth Wayne Hood Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 23, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health