Deborah Kay Morris
DEBORAH KAY MORRIS, 73, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Columbus, OH.

Celebration of Life, 10 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Faith Ministries Church, 2747 Agler Rd., Columbus, OH 43224, where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m., until time of service.

