DEBORAH KAY STALNAKER FITZWATER, 71 of Elkview, WV, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at CAMC Charleston. She was born April 4, 1950 and grew up in Procious, WV ; She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest "Joy" Stalnaker and Imogene Carper Stalnaker. She attended Clay County High School and Fayette Co. Vocational School. She was actively involved in the partnership with her husband in various Fas Chek and Sav-a-Lot locations. She was devoted to her loving husband the late John Fitzwater for 55 years.
She is survived by daughter JoyBeth Fitzwater- Workman and husband James of Wytheville, Va; son Joby Fitzwater and wife Marie of Charleston; grandchildren Kati and her husband Josh Nelson of Wytheville, VA, John Carper Workman and his wife Jordan of Draper, VA: Joseph "Joe" Fitzwater, Jessica and her husband Cody Webb; and Tamara and her husband Matthew Harper all of Elkview; and three Great-grandchildren Libbie Kate Nelson and Joby Clay Harper and Oakley Jane Webb; sister Karen Truman and husband Kermit of Fullerton, brother-in-laws Joe Fitzwater and wife Charlotte, Jim Fitzwater and wife Joy both of Indore, WV; Sister-in-law Beverly King and husband Gary of Maysel,WV; Great Aunt Tina Whitney of Cincinnati, OH; ; along with several special cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends Violet and Gary Estep and Marg Melton; and special friends for their care and help.
A funeral service will be at 12 p.m., on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Wallback.
Visitation will be from 11 - 12 p.m., on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.