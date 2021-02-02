Deborah Kidd

DEBORAH JEAN "DEBBIE" (PAULEY) KIDD, 67 of South Charleston formerly of Ashford was summoned by God and carried by angels to her eternal heavenly home on January 30, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was a born again Christian and strong in her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which never wavered through her illness. She fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer, never giving up and never fighting alone. She has gone on a journey we all must take. Like all seasons, her season has ended. She has returned to God as he intended. She is now free from all pain, suffering or sorrow that she has struggled with for the past several years. She has received her ultimate healing. She is now home and kneeling before her Creator, Redeemer and Heavenly Father as He wipes away every tear from her eyes. A great comfort is felt by knowing she was met on the beautiful shore of heaven by the love of her life, her beloved husband Dave, who preceded her in death. Waiting for her also were her Mom, Dad and other beloved family members who had also previously taken their journey to their heavenly home.
Debbie was born in Charleston to the late Lester Ray and Betty Jo Kirk Pauley. She grew up on the West Side of Charleston and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1971. She began working part time while a senior in high school at McJunkin Corporation and upon graduation was hired full time. At her retirement in December 2015, she was an HR Assistant.
Her dedication to the work of her Lord Jesus Christ was her foremost passion and love. She was a former member of Mahone Chapel United Methodist Church in Ashford where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Children's Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and assisted with their youth group and other functions. She currently attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Charleston. There she was faithful, active and served as Sunday School Superintendent, taught children's Church and assisted with Bible School and Church yard sales until her cancer returned. She loved working with children and anything she could do to pass on God's word and witness to all of God's grace, love and miracles. One of her favorite songs was "Amazing Grace". The most important decision a person can make in life is to accept Jesus Christ as their Savior. Don't live today for today, live today for eternity! She fought the good fight, she kept the faith, and she finished her course." Our comfort is in the promises of the Savior she knew and loved serving and the promises of a joyful reunion, everlasting life and all fulfilling love.
Debbie was a dedicated mother and wife and loved her family fiercely. Some of her most cherished memories were spending time with her family, especially at birthday and holiday celebrations. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. She loved giving gifts far more than receiving them. She also loved decorating her home, yard
sales, WVU football, watching old T.V. shows like Andy Griffith and Hazel, photography, doll collecting, shopping and vacation trips. She was always on the go and was happy to help others. She loved life and was thankful for every day the Lord allowed.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her loving son: David of South Charleston, of whom she was intensely proud. He brought great joy to her life. Brothers: Alan (Sue) Pauley of Marmet, Sisters: Patty (Jim) Farry of South Charleston, Karen (Jim) Burggraf of Ocoee, FL, brothers: Barry Pauley of Chesapeake and Steve Pauley of North Myrtle Beach, SC, step-children: Kari (Greg) Lancaster of Mineral Wells and Sara (Dan) Harlan of Left Hand, step-grandchildren: Silken, Piper and Joplin Harlan and Holly (Josh) Hall of Looneyville, Step-great grandchild: Karson Hall and a number of nephews and nieces. There are also two very special children that were great joys: Allison and Easton Williams of Marmet which were like her own grandchildren. She loved the time they spent together and loved to brag on them every opportunity she had. She no longer will be watching over her family in person however, we know she will continue to watch over them from Heaven.
In addition to her husband and parents, Debbie was preceded in death by step-sister Sandy Holstein and Step-brother: Jerry Holstein.
The family would like to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to all that helped in any way during her illness, shared their love, visited or supported her. Especially for all of their prayers. These acts of kindness made this hard time a little easier. We love you all.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday February 4, 2021 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastors Seth Fleming and Sissy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call 1hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.