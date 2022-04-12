Thank you for Reading.

Deborah L. Linkenhoker
DEBORAH L. LINKENHOKER, 68, of Scott Depot passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Nellas at Autumn Lake, in Elkins, WV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt that raised her, and her brother Larry Rigsby.

Deborah is survived by her sisters, Sue Mosteller (Ray) and Brenda Bishop (Jim), and her son Rock Allen Linkenhoker.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV with Pastor Jeff Byrd officiating.

Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Deborah's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com

