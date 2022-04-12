Deborah L. Linkenhoker Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEBORAH L. LINKENHOKER, 68, of Scott Depot passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Nellas at Autumn Lake, in Elkins, WV.She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt that raised her, and her brother Larry Rigsby.Deborah is survived by her sisters, Sue Mosteller (Ray) and Brenda Bishop (Jim), and her son Rock Allen Linkenhoker.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV with Pastor Jeff Byrd officiating.Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Deborah's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deborah L. Linkenhoker Graveside Wv Aunt Garden Allen Linkenhoker Jeff Byrd Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jill Renay Priddy Diane Marie Kilpatrick Blank Maurice Valentine DeLung Clifford Muck Jacqueline Carol Aylestock Millie Germain Adkins Blank Louise Elaine Hale Donnie Ruth Staats Richard Lewis Parmelee Blank DeWayne Ray Lyons Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter