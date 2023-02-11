Deborah Lea McVey

DEBORAH LEA (CABLE) McVEY 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in St. Albans to the late Eugene and Greta Perry Cable.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
DEBORAH LEA (CABLE) McVEY 70, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born in St. Albans to the late Eugene and Greta Perry Cable.
Debbie was a homemaker, former employee and longtime Magistrate Clerk for Kanawha County and worked six years for the WV Supreme Court, Administrative Office.
Debbie took great pride in her family and her lovely flower gardens. She loved the beach and enjoyed her pool as well. She had a zest for life and traveled the world with her husband, friends, and family. Everyone that was lucky enough to be in her presence will always remember her beautiful smile.
Surviving are her loving husband of 44 years, Allan L. McVey, daughters, Kelli McVey Chovan (Chase) and Melissa Cable McVicker (David); son, Michael A. McVey; sisters, Diana Carpenter (Jim) and Sharon Bond. Also surviving are her precious grandchildren, Katelyn, Devin, Morgan, Michael and Hector; great grandchildren, Layla, Torin, Landon, Daesyn.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 405 B Street, St. Albans with Rev. Charles Pope officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral home, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 1556, Charleston, WV 25339 or WVSU Foundation, 100 East Hall, P.O. Box 1000., Institute, WV 25112 or the Charity of your choice.
You may visit Deborah's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the McVey family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.