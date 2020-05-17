DEBORAH LEE BRADLEY WILSON, 66, of Charleston, passed away, Friday, May 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was a registered nurse formerly with CAMC, St. Francis Hospital, and a case manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Debbie was a member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Debbie was a avid Disney fan, who loved Goofy and enjoyed trips to Walt Disney World with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Edgar Wilson; son, Robbie.
Left to cherish her memories, sons, Bradley Wilson and Timmy Wilson, both of Charleston; brother, Edward Lee Bradley III of Fairfax Station, Va.; and grandson, Jaime.
Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Pastor Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.