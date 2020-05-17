Deborah Lee Bradley Wilson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Deborah Lee Bradley Wilson
SYSTEM

DEBORAH LEE BRADLEY WILSON, 66, of Charleston, passed away, Friday, May 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

She was a registered nurse formerly with CAMC, St. Francis Hospital, and a case manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Debbie was a member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Debbie was a avid Disney fan, who loved Goofy and enjoyed trips to Walt Disney World with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Edgar Wilson; son, Robbie.

Left to cherish her memories, sons, Bradley Wilson and Timmy Wilson, both of Charleston; brother, Edward Lee Bradley III of Fairfax Station, Va.; and grandson, Jaime.

Graveside service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Pastor Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Blake, Roberta - 3 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Glenville.

Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.

Enos, Carolyn - 10:15 a.m., procession will leave Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Fitzwater, Calvin - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Godfrey, Kimberly - 2 p.m., 235 Henson Road, Hurricane.

Holliday, Barbara - 2 p.m., Hill Cemetery, Julian.

Jordan Jr., Donald - 1 p.m., Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Keene, Willa - 11:30 a.m., Dunbar Towers.

Neeley-Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.

Peyton, Katherine - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin.

Thevenin, Mark - 1 p.m., Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.