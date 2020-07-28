DEBORAH LEE SHAMBLIN, 61, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 26, 2020 at home after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Hobert Patterson Dye. She was also preceded in death by her step father, Jack Nichols.
Debbie was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle. She was a retired mail clerk at CAMC General Division.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Gynecology and Oncology at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
She is survived by: fianc e, Jeffrey Linn Stover; mother, Karen Sue Nichols; children, Jaclyn Raines and Lindsey Shamblin; sister, Terry Woods and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Ethan, Olivia, Silas and Kylee.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions only 25 at a time and masks are required.
The visitation will be Tuesday July 28, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday July 29, with Pastor Tim Harper and Pastor Homer Wiseman officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.