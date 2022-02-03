DEBORAH LOU HUMPHREYS, 67, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2022 after a short illness with her children by her side.
She was born Sept 8, 1954 in Charleston, the daughter of Buster and Lula Legg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Jimbo, and Roy Legg, sister Joyce D'arco, father and mother in law, Albert and Sada Humphreys, and sister in law, Patty Cottrell.
She was a 1973 graduate of Stonewall High School. She was formerly employed with Kanawha County Schools. She loved playing cards, watching soaps, and spending time with her family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Dianne Humphreys Oxley (Chris), of St. Albans, Steven Albert and Gregory Alan Humphreys, both of Charleston, sister and best friend, Becky Dean (Mike), and special friends, Pamela Lewis and Larry Wiseman, sister in law, Judith Michael, grandchildren, Madeline Oxley, Owen Oxley, Luke Humphreys and Sophia Humphreys, loving cousins, Mary Page and Helen Zengel Lomax, and a host of other relatives, family, and friends.
Celebration of Deborah's life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, 8342 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, with her nephew, Rev. Stewart Cottrell officiating. Burial will follow in Humphreys Family Cemetery.
Gathering of family and friends from noon until time of service at the church.