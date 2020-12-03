DEBORAH LYNN BARNETTE, 41, of Huntington, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
She was born July 17, 1979 in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Thomas Michael Burnette and Hilda Ann Martin Somerville. The love of her life, Michael Shane Facemyre also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughters, Mariah Facemyre and Alliyah Barnette; her son, Isaiah Facemyre, all of St. Albans, WV.; her sisters, Lesa Barnette of St. Albans, Loretta Bell Wooten of Virginia, Tawnya McDonie of Florida, Angela Blackburn of Florida, and Jane Hensley of St. Albans; and brothers, Mike Barnette and Matt Barnette, both of Virginia.
Deborah had problems with addiction and now that she is free from her addiction, she is now resting peacefully with her Heavenly Father.
Her wish is that if anyone has an addiction problem and needs help, please call for help at a recovery unit near you.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV, 25070.
