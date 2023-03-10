Thank you for Reading.

Deborah Lynn Gilley Long

DEBORAH LYNN GILLEY LONG, 67, of Hansford, WV passed away March 1, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

She will be loved and remembered by her children; Jesse Livengood and Kyle Livengood and family members, Kathy Hicks and Chandy Means as well as other family members and friends.

