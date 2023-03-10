Deborah Lynn Gilley Long Mar 10, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEBORAH LYNN GILLEY LONG, 67, of Hansford, WV passed away March 1, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.She will be loved and remembered by her children; Jesse Livengood and Kyle Livengood and family members, Kathy Hicks and Chandy Means as well as other family members and friends.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Thomas Larond Tyler Timothy George Moody Shaun Allan Tolbert Justin Lee Devore Rosanna Marie Cavender Margaret Louise Stapleton Drema Sue Toyek Rev. David Lee Smith James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 10, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney