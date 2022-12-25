Thank you for Reading.

Deborah Lynn McJunkin White
DEBORAH LYNN McJUNKIN WHITE, 68, of Wytheville, Virginia passed away on December 13, 2022 following a courageous fifteen-year battle with cancer and diabetes. She was born October 29, 1954 in Cherry Point, NC to Clyde McJunkin and Josephine DeVault Summers McJunkin who both preceded her in death. She spent her early years in the country in Alexander, WV and moved to Dunbar while in elementary school, graduating from Dunbar High School in 1972 and then attended Marshall University.

Deborah is survived by husband Stephen White of Wytheville, sons Christopher Roach (Mini Kang) of Oakland, CA and Travis Roach (Melissa) of Philadelphia, PA granddaughters Eliza and JoJo of Oakland sisters Linda Summers Dowdy of Wilson, NC and Frances Summers Meeks (John) of Conover, NC , nieces Jennifer Wilson (Ricky) of NC and Michelle Hiddemen (Brad) of VA and nephew Brian Meeks of MO. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs Ginger and Gidget.

