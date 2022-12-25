DEBORAH LYNN McJUNKIN WHITE, 68, of Wytheville, Virginia passed away on December 13, 2022 following a courageous fifteen-year battle with cancer and diabetes. She was born October 29, 1954 in Cherry Point, NC to Clyde McJunkin and Josephine DeVault Summers McJunkin who both preceded her in death. She spent her early years in the country in Alexander, WV and moved to Dunbar while in elementary school, graduating from Dunbar High School in 1972 and then attended Marshall University.
Deborah is survived by husband Stephen White of Wytheville, sons Christopher Roach (Mini Kang) of Oakland, CA and Travis Roach (Melissa) of Philadelphia, PA granddaughters Eliza and JoJo of Oakland sisters Linda Summers Dowdy of Wilson, NC and Frances Summers Meeks (John) of Conover, NC , nieces Jennifer Wilson (Ricky) of NC and Michelle Hiddemen (Brad) of VA and nephew Brian Meeks of MO. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs Ginger and Gidget.
Deborah was employed many years in the insurance industry, including ten years with both Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the WV Workers' Compensation Commission and retired from the WV Insurance Commission. She was a volunteer with Hospice in Charleston and was a certified Red Cross disaster relief volunteer. She was active in Chihuahua rescue and over the past twenty years owned eight Chihuahuas and mixes, several of which were rescue cases. Deborah moved to Wytheville after retiring and dearly loved her home in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She liked traveling, attending fairs and festivals, estate sales, food trucks, visiting Ohio Amish country, watching true crime TV shows and harvesting from her vegetable garden. Before her illness she enjoyed biking on WV rail trails, camping and hiking. She was a vibrant, fun-loving lady, taken from us all too soon and will be sorely missed by the many who loved her.
Cremation was by the Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville and a memorial service will be held for family at a later date.