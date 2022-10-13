Deborah Lynn Samples Oct 13, 2022 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEBORAH LYNN SAMPLES, 66, of Pratt, WV, passed away on October 10, 2022. Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Cremation Deborah Lynn Samples Arrangement Wv East Bank Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Philip Edward Davis Blank Norman “Gay” Wagner David Lynn “Dave” Ellis Blank Brenda Gay Cochran Joyce Darlene Barrett James Clarence Farmer Blank Darrell Ray Mooney Blank Deloris “Judy” Pauley Marshall P. Hanger Blank Marie Ball Koster Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 13. 2022 Daily Mail WV Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone