Deborah McCormick

DEBORAH ELAINE McCORMICK 64, of Charleston, passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Deborah was born in Charleston, on June 26, 1956. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Mancil Henry and Annabell Withrow; son, Larry J. Mccormick Jr.; Sister, Sandra Withrow Chapman; and brother, Mark Withrow.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Larry Joe McCormick of Charleston; daughter-in-law Melody McCormick of East Bank; sister, Kimberly Ziesemer of Charleston; brothers, Howard "Skip" Withrow of Charleston and Randy Withrow (Sharon) of Charleston; grandchildren, Kerra Starks, Ann McCormick and Nicholas McCormick; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Debbie will be held at a later date.
You may visit Debbie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
