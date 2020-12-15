Deborah Means

DEBORAH S. MEANS, 67, of Charleston, passed away December 11, 2020. It is with a saddened heart that the family of Miss Debbie has to announce that we lost our loving and sassy mother, granny and friend. It was with her last dying words that she wanted us all to know that she loved us. She passed away after a long ongoing illness. With the heart of a "Big Chief" and the most courageous and protective wolf spirit that one could have. Left to mourn her loss are her four children, Paula (Billy) Sayles of Charleston, Larry (Angela) Lacy of St. Albans, Brian (Teresa) Lacy of St. Albans and Missy (Robert) Thompson of St. Albans, and one chosen child that Deborah chose herself, Robin Terwillinger of Dunbar; 16 grandchildren, one of which was the eldest, her overseer, best friend and protector, Sherrod Lacy of Charleston. That bond can be seen and felt throughout our family and one that has a special ever burning light. A host of great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Triggs of Charleston and a special chosen sister, Georgia Daniels of Charleston; a special kind-hearted soul that mom chose herself. As her family, we would like to send a special thank you to all of her friends, without a doubt will remember her in their own "Motown" sort of way. Christmas is her favorite holiday, so light one for her and remember her as she was. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
