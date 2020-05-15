DEBORAH REED, 64, of Sissonville, died after a long illness. Services will be held at Attwood / Reed Cemetery, Sissonville, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Long & Fisher Funeal Home, Sissonville. Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020
Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.
Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.
Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.
Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.