DEBORAH SCRAGG BURGESS, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on October 8th, 2020.
Born September 20th, 1952, in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Ann Clendenin and Rev. Charles W. Scragg Jr.
Deborah was a retired schoolteacher at Collins Middle School, and a proud supporter of the Democratic Party.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Jayne Scragg.
Her memory will be cherished by husband Kevin B. Burgess; her brothers, Charles W. Scragg III and Stephen L. Scragg; and a sister, Linda Scragg Pitrilla; her uncle John Lyle Scragg, and Aunt Patricia "Tootie" Lanham.
She was loved by her niece Lindsey Kristen Pitrilla Cianci (Mark); and nephews, Charles W. Scragg IV (Shanna), Jonathan B. Scragg, and Christopher L. Scragg (Tiffany).
Deborah is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews who loved her, as well as the many members of Kevin's family, who all loved her like she was their own..
In lieu of flowers the family asks that, if you are politically inclined, please make a donation to the Democratic Party; if not political, please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA.
Democratic National Committee, PO Box 96585 Washington DC 20077-7242.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com