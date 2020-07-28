DEBORAH SPINKS, 56 of Craigsville went home to be with the Lord Friday July 24,2020. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday July 29, in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.