DEBORAH SUE (SMOOT) BURCHETT born in Charleston in 1953, long time resident of Indore WV, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 at CAMC Memorial, age 66. She is the beloved daughter of the late Twyla Sue Hamilton and late Jerry Thomas Richard Smoot, step daughter of Patty Smoot.
Debbie wrote in her personal journal in 2000, "I keep thinking of what people will say of me after I'm dead. I want to make a difference... Today is good, just a little bit chilly. Cat's on the bed. Dog's on the porch and Henry's in the woods." It was a beautiful sunny day with spring flowers blooming and baby birds chirping as we said our final goodbyes to our Loving Wife, Mother, and Sister. We KNOW that she made a difference, "Mrs. Burchett" touched countless lives as a long time Clay Co Teacher, she always reminisced fondly of her students with a smile on her face. Not only as a teacher, but as a loving sister in Christ to her church family at People's Baptist Church of Indore, she was a Ray of Sunshine to all of those who met her. In turn, she loved every one of the people who touched her life.
We have faith that we will see her again in Heaven; but until then, we know she'll be running free, breathing deep, and swimming in the heavenly lakes with her dearly loved sons John Henry and Matthew Henry, parents, grandparents, and friends that were already waiting for her. She would want us to share her favorite Bible verse Isaiah 40:28-31, excerpt "Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
She leaves behind her dedicated husband of 38 years, William "Henry" Burchett, brother Ricky Smoot, daughter Elisha (Burchett) Gould and "her son" Nathan. In addition to her immediate family, there are several special people she is survived by, including the Son of Her Heart, Anthony "Tab" Burchett and his family, Amanda, Logan, Morgan & Emmah, Brother and Sisters In Law Ann, Margaret, Jean, and Paul, plus Aunts, Uncles and countless Cousins all across the country.
There will not be a service held at this time, but will celebrate her life at a Memorial with family, friends and food later in the year. Details about the event will be provided closer to date and everyone is welcome to come celebrate in her honor. Even though we miss her so much, we rejoice in the fact she is with the Lord and no longer in pain.