DEBORAH SUSANNAH SMITH, 54, died in her home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She resided in Parkersburg, formerly from St. Albans.
Debbie was born August 13, 1966, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Paul H. and Dora Faye Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, the late Mark Smith.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended Marshall University in Huntington.
Her surviving relatives are Barbara Calvert St. John, Charleston, SC; and Nancy Smith Frederick (Trevy), Parkersburg, WV. Debbie was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
At this time arrangements are pending.
"FAITH is seeing light with your heart when all your eyes see is darkness."