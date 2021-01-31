DEBORAH LOUISE GILES WILSON was born April 5, 1952 and died at home on January 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. Giles, Jr. and Nelda Moore Giles.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James, her son, Matthew of Hamlin, WV, and brothers John Giles III of Charleston, WV, Michael Giles of Huntington, WV, and George Giles of Washington State.
For 40 years, she worked with John Bowles at PT Associates, helping people regain mobility. When Debbie retired two years ago, she and Jim moved to Lincoln County.
A memorial service will be held when gathering together is safe once more.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Shelter, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545
