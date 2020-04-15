DEBRA ANN BELCHER, 64, of Charleston, passed away April 12, 2020, at home.
She was a homemaker, a Christian by faith and graduated with an LPN degree from the National Institute of Technology. Debra loved to make people laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Preceding her in death were her father, Russell Gene Copen; mother, Wilma Jean Shelton; brother, William Roger Copen; and sister, Robin Larch.
Surviving are her son, Kenny Belcher of Charleston; sisters and brother-in-law, Rita Carr, Vickie Peck, and Pamela and Doug Peck, all of Campbell's Creek; and a granddaughter, Sophie Belcher.
In keeping with Debra's final cremation wishes and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
