DEBRA ANN (CASE) KINCAID, 63, of Sod, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hospice House at CAMC after a long illness.
Debra was born September 28, 1956, to Lawrence O. and Peggy A. Case.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence O. Case.
She is survived by husband, Rick A. Kincaid of Sod; son, Rick A. Kincaid Jr. (Christy); grandsons, Rick A. III, Evan and Miles Kincaid, all of St. Albans; mother, Peggy A. Case of St. Albans; brother, Larry O. Case (Helen); niece, Sarah Case; and nephew, Jesse Case, all of Fayetteville.
Debra was a graduate of St. Albans High School and the University of Charleston. She worked as a CCRN in Open Heart Recovery, CAMC, until her retirement.
She was a member at Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church.
Special thank you to the nurses at Hospice House, CAMC.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.