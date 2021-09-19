Debra Ann Case

DEBRA ANN PIERCE STUTLER CASE, 65, of Clendenin, WV went home to be with the Lord September 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Sgt. Major Harold Clay Pierce Jr. and Marilyn Ann Jones Pierce Harpold. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Jane.
Debbie "Maw" was a homemaker and such a kind hearted soul. Her smile could light up a room.
She is survived by her 4 children, Robert "Dickie" and Cindy Stutler of Ravenswood, Michael and Deana Stutler of Blairsville, PA, Bobbi Jo Stutler and Billy Roush and Derek and Samantha Stutler all of Clendenin; 3 sisters, Rebecca Lynn Pierce, Pamela Jean Saltgaver and Caroline Brooks; 11 grandchildren, Brandon Baldwin, Ariana Moss, Jacob Stutler, Jeremy Boggs, Amy Boggs, Chase Stutler, Brayden Mullins, Chelsea Stutler, Reese Roush, Brooke Stutler and Mollee Stutler; 2 great grandchildren, Everleigh Moss and Raymond Baldwin Shreve; her friend/sister, Diana "D" Taylor and her friend and father of her children, Robert "Bob" Stutler; so msny aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Monday September 20, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery Charleston, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.