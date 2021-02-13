DEBRA ANN HAMMACK, 68, was granted her angel wings on February 8, 2021.
She was born on September 20, 1952 to Roy and Mary Margaret Hancock in Owensboro, Kentucky. Mrs. Hammack was a 1970's Herbert Hoover graduate where she met the love of her life, Jack "Eddie" Hammack. They were happily married for fifty years with a love that never wavered no matter how tough life became. She resided in Pinch, WV with her husband and dog, Molly. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the beach, visiting Disney world, crafting, and studying her family's genealogy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son: Brian Hammack; Daughter-in-law: Stephanie Fowler; grandchildren: Paula Webb, Stacia Aab, Briana Martin, Colin Kerwood, William Holstine, Lucas Holstine, Cameron Hammack, Chloe Hammack; five great-grandchildren; sister: Brenda Brown; brother: David Hancock; best friend: Vicki Sexton Simmons; and a large group of beloved extended family.
She was proceeded in death by her father: Roy Hancock; In-Laws: Jack and Jean Hammack; and nephew: Brandon Brown.
The celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 15th from, 1-3 p.m., for friends, followed by the funeral starting at 3 p.m., with Pastor Matt Santen officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers Eddie has requested that donations be made to Rascal's Rescue, located in Elkview, in Debbie's memory. https://www.rascalsrescue.com/
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.