DEBRA ANN KINCAID, 63, of Sod, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hospice House at CAMC. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.

Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.

Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.

Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.

Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.