DEBRA ANN KINCAID, 63, of Sod, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hospice House at CAMC. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
