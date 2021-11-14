DEBRA DAWN MULLINS McCORMICK, 61, of Griffithsville, closed her eyes and walked into heaven on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a 23-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Ray and Shirley Mullins.
Debbie graduated from Duval High School in 1978 and enjoyed a three-decade career in both the public and private sectors, including the Governor's Office and the WV Democratic Party. She attended Amy Baptist Church, now Yawkey Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Jason) Griffith; sister, Karen (Brian) Graley; niece, Lauren (Chris) Boner; nephew, Jacob Hall; great-nephews, Sam and Keaton Boner; former husband, Mark McCormick; lifelong friend, Jerri Nibert; and several uncles, aunts, and many other family and friends whom she loved dearly.
A private graveside service was held for the family at Orchard Hills Memorial Gardens, Yawkey, with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Donations may be made in Debbie's honor to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to each and every caregiver who provided support for Debbie (and her beloved dog, Desi), making it possible for her to spend her final years at home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.