DEBRA DAWN TURLEY REDMAN, 61, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer at her home in Saint Albans, WV.
Born December 25, 1959, Debbie, or as friends called her, Deb, spent her life working with discipline and attention to detail matched by few others. She prided herself on hard work and her unique ability to beautify each and every thing that she touched. When she bought a house, she quickly remodeled with her own two hands and made it into a beautiful home. She mastered electrical, plumbing, mechanical, carpentry tasks, and just about everything else. Simply put, there wasn't much she couldn't do.
Debbie graduated from Nitro High School in 1978 and began her career as a Respiratory Therapist, working at various local hospitals. She then moved to delivering newspapers for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, serving many in the Kanawha-Putnam area who loved and appreciated her devoted service.
Debbie is survived by her parents; Jim and Cheryl Turley of Teays Valley; her sons, Samuel Delauter of Teays Valley, Joshua Redman and Jacob Redman, both of Saint Albans; and her sister, Abby Reddy (Jeremy Hallett) of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins along with countless friends and co-workers who will continue to cherish her memory. She'll be greatly missed by all, including her best friend, Honey, her fluffy orange kitty.
Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents; Louis and Viloris Allen, Estelle Martin, and Theodore Turley.
Due to her wish to be cremated, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
If desired, the family requests donations be made in her honor to: