DEBRA DEE CUMMINGS, born June 8, 1967, passed away June 2, 2020, at the age of 52 years, 11 months and 25 days.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thurman and Rebil Cummings, and Warren and Lola Adkins.
She is survived by one son, Daniel Alexander (Miranda) Allen; one granddaughter, Joslynn Allen, all of St. Albans; one daughter, Stephanie Brooke (Leta) Allen of Sistersville; parents, Alice Dianna Cummings and Steve Dwayne Cummings of St. Albans; two siblings, Sandra Cummings (Forrest) Hunsucker of Bennettsville, S.C., and Steve Sean (Katie) Cummings of Raleigh, N.C.; two nephews, Sean Austin Cummings and Joseph Ethan Barbarito; and one niece, Abigail Kalee Cummings.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Mike Ramsey officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Adkins Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested towards funeral expenses.