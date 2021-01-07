DEBRA DIANE ABNATHY, 63, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday December 25, 2020. She was born March 4, 1957 to the late James R. and Rosetta M. Abnathy in Charleston, WV. She was a member of King of Glory International Ministries.
Debra worked and was supervised through Shawnee Hills Industries. Her love and passion for Indian culture and Black History ran deep, and she could tell you anything and everything about Indians, as well as the family ancestry.
Though Debra will truly be missed her memories will live on through her artwork, music, and all the many beaded necklaces and bracelets she has made for many people throughout her lifetime.
Debra leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her only sister whom she loved and adored more than anything Sylvia Sherrod, her nephew C. Allen Sherrod (Leslie), Anthony Sherrod (Anna), and her niece Brittany Sherrod. She also leaves behind eight great nephews and nieces; Leo and Alauna Sherrod of Chicago IL, Malachi and Leila Sherrod, ZaiRayeah and I'Ziah White, Kyros and KyMir Morgan all of St. Albans, WV. She also had two special aunts, Jeanette Jackson and Mable Turner, as well as a host of cousins and friends.
Service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday January 8, 2021 at King of Glory Interantional Ministries located at 302 Delaware Ave Charleston, WV 25302. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
