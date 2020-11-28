DEBRA J. SALON, age 64, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020.
Debbie graduated from Charleston High School and went on to graduate from the University of Charleston with a Bachelors degree in nursing. She continued on as a nurse for nearly 40 years while raising a daughter and caring for her aging mother, Genny.
Debbie is survived by her father, Jim Ramsey; step mother, Lois Ramsey; brother Bob Ramsey (and partner, Sharon Bragg Bufano); daughter Kimberly Bowyer, and spouse, Kristoffer and grandchildren, Chloe Cochran and Emerson Bowyer.
The family wished to extend special thanks to all her friends and family who have helped these past few months. We will never be able to thank them enough. She is loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.
A service to honor the life of Debbie will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday November 29, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Chuck Pennington officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The National Kidney Foundation.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
