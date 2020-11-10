Debra Kay DeBoard

DEBRA KAY (METZ) DEBOARD, 63, of Lizemores, WV, and formerly of Owosso, MI, passed away on November 5, 2020. Born July 30, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Russell Metz and Edna Mae Ostrander. She was preceded in death by her sister Vickie Metz Smalley, brother Bob Scott and stepdaughter Tabitha DeBoard.
Debra is survived by her husband Leo Darrell DeBoard; daughters, Brandy Metz Kleinke (Wade Jensen), Amber Sue Mollitor (Jeremy White), Felisha Marie DeBoard, Sandra Nichole DeBoard; sons Leo DeBoard II; sisters Rusty Metz Barette, Rebecka Metz, Suzie Metz; brothers Al Metz, David Metz, Steve Binghoff, Robert Fritz; grandchildren Kaitlyn Kleinke and Shannon Kleinke and their father Michael Kleinke; as well as eight other grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at ww.penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the DeBoard family.