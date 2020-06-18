Debra Kay Jones

DEBRA KAY "DEBBIE DOO" JONES, 59, of Charleston, became a guardian angel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born on November 12, 1960, to the late Clara Naomi Carpenter Davis and William Henry Teen Davis.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She is loved deeply and will be forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, J.J. Jones, in October of 2008.
Debra is survived by her daughter, Kristie Kay Jones-Hager of Charleston; grandson, Wyatt Jay Hager; sisters, Sue Frye-Davis, Janet Vance Davis and Tina Davis, all of Charleston; and brother, Bob Davis of Scott Depot.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.