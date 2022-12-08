DEBRA KAY OLS, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2022. Debbie, 63, was born in Charlotte, Michigan on October 9, 1959.
She was the eldest of three children born to Carl & Carol (Clever) Taylor. She was an energetic, warm hearted and giving person who lived life to the fullest. She loved to knit, crochet, and craft with her granddaughters. She enjoyed the outdoors and riding motorcycles with her husband, Mike. Together they raised money for various charities through the Apache Motorcycle Club.
Debbie began her career as a nurse's aide, then worked as an EMT with Hayes Green Beach Memorial Hospital. After moving to West Virginia, she became a dedicated firefighter and retired after 20 years of service with the Charleston Fire Department Station 6.
Debbie was very involved in her church, First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain, and faithfully served her church community by working in different capacities throughout the last 20 years. She was even re-baptized several years ago along with her granddaughter.
Debra is survived by her husband, Mike Ols; son, Charles Berkimer (Amber); father, Carl Taylor; sister, Brenda Newman/Jim Upright; brother, James Taylor (Michelle): and her grandchildren, Lyla, Abby and Charlie. She was predeceased by her mother, Carol Taylor; mother-in-law, Juanita Sloan.
Friends are encouraged to support her family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Hugh Summers officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tinsley-Murphy Family Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain.