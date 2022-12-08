Thank you for Reading.

Debra Kay Ols
DEBRA KAY OLS, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2022. Debbie, 63, was born in Charlotte, Michigan on October 9, 1959.

She was the eldest of three children born to Carl & Carol (Clever) Taylor. She was an energetic, warm hearted and giving person who lived life to the fullest. She loved to knit, crochet, and craft with her granddaughters. She enjoyed the outdoors and riding motorcycles with her husband, Mike. Together they raised money for various charities through the Apache Motorcycle Club.

