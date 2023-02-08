Thank you for Reading.

Debra Kay Shuler
DEBRA KAY SHULER, 67, of Dixie went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Debbie was born January 5, 1956, in Ronceverte, WV to Dale and Dolores Flanagan. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1974. She worked for the Kroger Company for 21 years and retired in 2009.

