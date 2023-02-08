DEBRA KAY SHULER, 67, of Dixie went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Debbie was born January 5, 1956, in Ronceverte, WV to Dale and Dolores Flanagan. She graduated from East Bank High School in 1974. She worked for the Kroger Company for 21 years and retired in 2009.
Debbie was a loving and godly wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member and piano player at Gatewood Brethren Church in Fayetteville, WV. Debbie loved to sing in church and wrote many songs about her Lord and Savior. She had a tremendous love for Christ that she shared with everyone she met. Debbie was a prayer warrior and her goal in life was not to be seen or heard but that people would only see Jesus in her. Debbie's kindness, encouragement and unwavering faith will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Tim; son, Timothy (Brandi) Shuler of Dixie; daughter, Kelly (Allen) Butcher of Ripley; Parents, Dale and Dolores Flanagan of Smithers; grandchildren, JaLynn, Timothy II, Isaac, Claire and Amelia; great-grandson, Gabriel; sister, Trish (Mike) Flanagan of Columbus, OH; brother, Jeff Flanagan of Smithers; Sister-in-law, Patsy (Steve) Ochinang of El Cajon, CA.
All services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV. Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. Service will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV.