Debra Lynn Adams

DEBRA "DEBBIE" LYNN ADAMS passed away on November 17, 2020,peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
She was 64 years old. Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, William "Bill" Adams. Debbie and Bill started their relationship in the 9th grade at Tunnelton High School in Preston County, WV. Shortly after they were married, Bill's service in the Air Force took the newlyweds for a deployment in Athens, Greece. They enjoyed exploring Europe together in their free time, but country roads brought them home to their beloved hills of West Virginia. Debbie is also survived by her son, Michael Adams of Palmyra, PA; son and daughter-in-law Jared and Ashley Adams of Martinsburg; and grandchildren Peyton and Violet Adams. Debbie loved her children and grandchildren deeply and shared their stories and accomplishments any chance she got. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in law, Suzanne Williams-McAuliffe and Brian McAuliffe of Martinsburg; brother Bryan Williams of Parkersburg; parents Bob and Mary Williams of Tunnelton; brother-in-law Chuck Adams and sister-in-law Melinda Adams of Kenova; sister-in-law Karen Auel of Richmond, VA; and many other loving family members. Debbie worked for many years at Jackson Kelly in Charleston and concluded her career with public service at the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston.
Debbie was a firecracker and was only gaining more steam and energy as she grew older. When she was in the room, she filled it with her presence and her love. She handled her 16-month bout with brain cancer with an abundance of grace. While she had many challenges during her illness, she made the most of her time and was an inspiration to others. Debbie was at peace with God, and her faith knew no bounds. The family is thankful for the help of faithful caretakers Sandy, Lori, and Abby during Debbi's last months here. She smiled and laughed until she slipped away from this life, and her fearlessness, strength, and faith will live on through the many people that she has touched.
A visitation for the family will take place at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes on Saturday, November 21 at 11:30 a.m., for family.
Friends are invited to visit starting at 12 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes on Monday, November 23 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387, or to a charitable cause of your choice.
