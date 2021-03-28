DEBRA LYNN CAIN, 66, of Marlinton, WV passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, WV. Born March 16, 1955 in Marlinton, WV she was a daughter of the late Leo Robert and Alma Mae Wenger Cain. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Denise "Sugar" Cain, Darlene "Candy" Cain, and Donna Mae Buttino, and one brother, Donald Cain.
Debra was a member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church, homemaker, and a laborer at Hanover Shoe Company.
She is survived by a daughter Tammy Clutter and her husband Steve of Brandywine, son, Ronnie Gordon of Marlinton, grandchildren, Faith Gordon, Bransen Gordon, Remington Gordon, and Shayne Clutter, great-grandchildren, Brantley Tincher, and Kaiden Finlen, sister, Dianna Cain of South Carolina, and two brothers Dennis Cain and wife Kathy of Marlinton, and David Cain of Arbovale, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday March 28, 2021 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Steve Teter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gibson Cemetery at Slaty Fork.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com.