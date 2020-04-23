DEBRA LYNN MILLER, 47, of Charleston, passed away on April 18, 2020. There will be no services. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Funerals for Thursday, April 23, 2020
Clutter, Gatha - Noon, Cogar Cemetery, Guardian.
Collier, Bobby - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hilbert, John - 11 a.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Kenner, Birdie - 1 p.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Turner-Cox, Russell - 2 p.m., Arnett Chapel, Arnett.