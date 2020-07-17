DEBRA LYNN NULL, 63, of Poca, passed away July 13, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease and recent heart issues.
Born February 20, 1957, in Kimberly, she was the only child of the late Basil Null and Geneva Florence (Proctor) Null. After the untimely death of both her parents, she spent some time in foster care before moving in with her grandparents, the late Grant and Hazel (Sigler) Null of Hughes Creek. She graduated from Dupont High School in 1975.
She dedicated her life to caring for others. After raising her children and working in various administrative assistant positions, she made a mid-life career change and went back to school, graduating from West Virginia State University in 2009 to become a registered nurse. She was also a lifelong animal lover, and, later in life, she fostered 30-plus dogs and cats, focusing on those with special medical needs.
Debra is survived and dearly missed by her three children, Jessica Hoskins of Evanston, Ill., Laryssa Hoskins and Tyler Hoskins of Poca; her beloved dogs, Cappie, Maple, and Mellie; her two cats, Harry and Milo; first cousins on her father's side, Eddie Young of Fayetteville, Sherrie (Young) Pierson of Norton, Ohio, Bobby Wooten of Hurricane, Sharon (Wooten) Lucas of Ona, Donna (Wooten) Holley of Salt Rock, Dorothy (Wooten) Sowards of Hurricane, Sandra (Clendenin) Nutter of Sissonville, and Clinton Null of Fort Worth, Texas; first cousins on her mother's side, Sue (Hudnall) Barnett of Shrewsbury, Clara (Hudnall) Coleman of Mammoth, Vivian (Hudnall) Runyon of Georges Creek, Sharron (Hudnall) Hannah of Charleston, Shelia (Hudnall) Shamblen of Mammoth, Ronald Proctor of Mammoth, and Robert Proctor of California; her nieces by prior marriage, Stacie (Wise) Rose of Nitro, Christie (Wise) Casto of Fairmont, and Brandie (Wise) Chambers of Cross Lanes; and numerous other family members and friends, human and animal alike.
The family suggests donations in her memory may be made to Dog Bless (http://www.dogblesswv.org/) or the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association (https://adoptcharleston.com/).
Condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
According to Debra's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an informal outdoor gathering with family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 18, at Coonskin Park, Shelter #19, Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To honor her memory, all who consider attending are asked to prioritize safety, and all state and federal pandemic guidelines will be followed. Masks strongly encouraged as a sign of love and protection for each other.
An online celebration of her life will follow in coming weeks for those unable to attend in person with details to be shared via her Facebook page.