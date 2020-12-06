DEBRA SUE KERNS, 65, of Charleston WV passed away on November 25, 2020, in Charleston WV.
She was born to the late William Graves and Eunis Alma Messer on August 5, 1955 in Charleston WV. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Terry W. Ward and sister Judy Graves Rogers Scott.
Debra was a Registered Nurse for 35 years and worked for Kanawha County Health Dept., home health companies, several area hospitals and nursing homes. She was also a member of Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans WV.
Debra is survived by her children: daughter Misty Ramella (Terry) of Winfield WV and son Christian Kerns of Charleston WV; siblings: Gary Matheny of Bancroft, Pamela Doss of Charleston, Michael Graves of Concord NC , Trudy Graves of Charleston, and Lisa Ward of Bancroft and granddaughter Shandalin Shonette Ball and Grandson Cohen Paul Dale Harrison.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.